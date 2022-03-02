Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock Position Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 715,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,142 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $12,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Covetrus by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Covetrus by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,038,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Covetrus by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Covetrus by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 44,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

CVET stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVET. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

