Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on 1COV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($100.00) target price on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($70.79) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covestro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.54 ($75.89).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV opened at €46.13 ($51.83) on Tuesday. Covestro has a 12-month low of €49.30 ($55.39) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($71.06). The business’s fifty day moving average is €53.51 and its 200 day moving average is €54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.47.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.