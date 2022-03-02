Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €53.00 ($59.55) target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.

1COV has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($70.79) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.00 ($75.28).

1COV stock traded down €1.08 ($1.21) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €46.13 ($51.83). The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. Covestro has a 52 week low of €49.30 ($55.39) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($71.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.85.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

