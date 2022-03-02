Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COUP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Coupa Software by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $126.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.16. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $355.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,167.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,695 shares of company stock worth $2,953,473. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.90.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

