Coty (NYSE:COTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

COTY has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $8.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. Coty has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 128.43 and a beta of 2.54.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

