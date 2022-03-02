Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives C$8.12 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.12.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

TSE CJR.B opened at C$4.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.80. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$4.34 and a 1-year high of C$6.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

