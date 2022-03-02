Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Shares of CNR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 94,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,442. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.83. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 446.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sidoti lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

