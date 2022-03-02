Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Copart by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,685 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,660,000 after purchasing an additional 935,916 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,277,000 after buying an additional 834,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Copart by 47.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,759,000 after acquiring an additional 699,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Copart by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,529,000 after acquiring an additional 478,417 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart stock opened at $120.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.64.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

