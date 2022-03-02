ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given New GBX 295 Price Target at Barclays

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 295 ($3.96) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.73) to GBX 256 ($3.43) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.50.

OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

