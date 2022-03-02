ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.64.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,002 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $33,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 37,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $89,678.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 654,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,664. 40.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

