Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $78.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 137 shares of company stock worth $11,812 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 15.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 8,892.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 240,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 56.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,931 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 26.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

ED traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,665. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

