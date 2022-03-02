Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $78.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.45.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.
In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 137 shares of company stock worth $11,812 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ED traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,665. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.21.
Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 82.08%.
Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)
Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.