Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $142.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

