Compound (COMP) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Compound has a market capitalization of $802.20 million and approximately $77.94 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $121.60 or 0.00278614 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,597,048 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

