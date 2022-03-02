COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Up to $13.68

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $14.23. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 465 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,000,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after buying an additional 363,060 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 108,151 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,428,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,945,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

