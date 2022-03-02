COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Up to $13.68

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $14.23. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 465 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,000,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after buying an additional 363,060 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 108,151 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,428,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,945,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
