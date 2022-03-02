COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Shares of CMPS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.62. 177,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,392. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 637,604 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.