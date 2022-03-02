Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.
Shares of CBD stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,303. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.83.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
