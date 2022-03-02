Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Shares of CBD stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,303. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 577,271 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 391,295 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1,003.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 321,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.