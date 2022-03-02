CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Derrick A. Roman Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) Director Derrick A. Roman purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $41,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of CommScope by 1,801.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,993,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,050,000 after buying an additional 2,836,141 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,706 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC grew its position in CommScope by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,473,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CommScope during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,916,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

About CommScope (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.