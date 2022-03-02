CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Derrick A. Roman Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) Director Derrick A. Roman purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of COMM stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
COMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
