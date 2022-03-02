Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.
Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $7.84. 355,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,766. The company has a market capitalization of $258.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $13.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85.
CVGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.
