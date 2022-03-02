Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $7.84. 355,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,766. The company has a market capitalization of $258.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $13.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85.

CVGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 561.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

