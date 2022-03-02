Comerica Bank Sells 63,860 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,860 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 29.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,597 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

SLB opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

