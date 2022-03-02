Comerica Bank Sells 5,172 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nordson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,180,000 after acquiring an additional 31,612 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nordson by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDSN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Shares of NDSN opened at $223.24 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $189.74 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.19 and a 200 day moving average of $244.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

