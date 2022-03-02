Comerica Bank Purchases 24,076 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,076 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Xylem by 21.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after buying an additional 400,195 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Xylem by 94.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,026,000 after buying an additional 263,357 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 343.3% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 280,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 217,225 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 60.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 552,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,506,000 after purchasing an additional 208,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3,414.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,151,000 after purchasing an additional 205,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.45. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.74 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

