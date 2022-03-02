Comerica Bank Has $7.20 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,117,000 after purchasing an additional 519,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $157.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total value of $2,886,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $7,307,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,718 shares of company stock valued at $20,127,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ETSY. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.47.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

