Comerica Bank Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Research were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Research by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Research by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Research by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in National Research by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National Research by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 11,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $487,862.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 199,552 shares of company stock worth $8,487,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. National Research Co. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $993.53 million, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. National Research’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

