Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,627 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.08. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.90.

About Darling Ingredients (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.