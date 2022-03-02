Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COLL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of COLL opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $617.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 58,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,712 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

