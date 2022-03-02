Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.78 and last traded at $39.89. 101,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,306,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.48.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Colfax alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Colfax by 18,033.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colfax during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Colfax during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Colfax during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Colfax during the second quarter worth about $1,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFX)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.