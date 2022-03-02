Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $547.20

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 547.20 ($7.34) and traded as low as GBX 540.22 ($7.25). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 551 ($7.39), with a volume of 64,971 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £222.25 million and a PE ratio of 48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 500.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 547.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Cohort’s payout ratio is 0.98%.

In related news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis bought 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 525 ($7.04) per share, with a total value of £2,226 ($2,986.72).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

