Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 180,998 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,840,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,320,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 74.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,305,000.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $29.95.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.