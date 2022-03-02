Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 180,998 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,840,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,320,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 74.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,305,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

