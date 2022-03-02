Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $62.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.39. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $69,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,620 shares of company stock worth $589,361. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

