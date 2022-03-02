CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CME opened at $233.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.92. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.17.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,919. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.