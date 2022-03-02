CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Downgraded by DBS Vickers to “Hold”

DBS Vickers lowered shares of CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CLPHY stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. CLP has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

About CLP (Get Rating)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

