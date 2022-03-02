Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,691 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,477 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after acquiring an additional 661,148 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $148,941,000 after purchasing an additional 839,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,589,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,255 shares of company stock valued at $325,649. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

