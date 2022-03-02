ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.00.
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
