ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 98,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

