Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) Short Interest Update

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 309.5% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $4,856,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,064,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,091,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,975,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.26. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,796. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.39%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

