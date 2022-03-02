Civitas Market Capitalization Tops $48,555.68 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $48,555.68 and $79.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00017473 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001022 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,490,970 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

