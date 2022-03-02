Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civeo had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Civeo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. Civeo has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $304.10 million, a PE ratio of -142.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 3.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 7,636 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $171,504.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 107,134 shares of company stock worth $2,239,838 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Civeo by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Civeo by 8.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Civeo by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

