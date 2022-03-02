Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civeo had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Civeo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Civeo stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. Civeo has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $304.10 million, a PE ratio of -142.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 3.30.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Civeo by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Civeo by 8.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Civeo by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.
Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.
