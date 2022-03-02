Citigroup Trims Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price to $278.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VEEV. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Veeva Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.22.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $232.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.92. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $199.41 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

