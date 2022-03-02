Citigroup (NYSE:C) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.11

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.11 and last traded at $56.61, with a volume of 618624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.59.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Citigroup by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $1,117,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 27.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 99,013 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

