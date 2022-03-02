Citigroup Lowers Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $14.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

RKT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.32.

RKT opened at $13.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 50.47% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

