Citadel Advisors LLC Has $10.38 Million Stock Holdings in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,055,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,754 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Clarim Acquisition worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLRM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 137.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 149,841 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $5,164,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLRM stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.99.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

