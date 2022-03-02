Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.410-$3.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.56 billion-$53.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.71 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.850-$0.870 EPS.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.78. 472,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,980,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $231.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.89.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

