Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $2.89

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.70. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 7,365 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,535,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,318,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,510,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,835,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.