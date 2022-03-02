Cipher Mining (CIFR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 4th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CIFR stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 1,124.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.