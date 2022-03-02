Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $846.49 Million

Brokerages expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) will announce $846.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $844.96 million and the highest is $848.90 million. Ciena reported sales of $757.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $4.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ciena.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.87.

CIEN traded up $2.87 on Friday, reaching $70.17. 56,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,956. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $225,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $128,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,146,000 after acquiring an additional 204,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ciena by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,121,000 after acquiring an additional 290,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ciena (CIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.