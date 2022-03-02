CIBC Boosts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on APR.UN. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.73.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$551.22 million and a P/E ratio of 5.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$10.57 and a 1-year high of C$15.09.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
