Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded up $12.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.37. 4,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,741. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $175.01 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 112.2% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after acquiring an additional 538,315 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,721,000 after acquiring an additional 113,340 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 505,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,724,000 after acquiring an additional 31,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

