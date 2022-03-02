China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 653.3% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRHKY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. 4,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,015. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. China Resources Beer has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

CRHKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Resources Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Resources Beer from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

