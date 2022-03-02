China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. China Natural Resources shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 86,314 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating ) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

