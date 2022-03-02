China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIADY traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.02. 5,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average is $60.02. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $66.26.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

