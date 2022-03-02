China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 3200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 million and a PE ratio of -17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.67.
About China Education Resources (CVE:CHN)
